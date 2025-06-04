112,425 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Warm Springs Advisors Inc.

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,098,000. NVIDIA makes up 14.0% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 39,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

