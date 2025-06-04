123,200 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 375.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

