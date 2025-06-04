141,917 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 832,726 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 546.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 664,922 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 477,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,713,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 462,847 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

AXL opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

