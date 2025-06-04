14,421 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Preferred Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Preferred Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.