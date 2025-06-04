15,798 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.93 per share, with a total value of $974,571.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,118,000. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

