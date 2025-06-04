16,997 Shares in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

