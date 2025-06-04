20,500 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Movado Group by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 478,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE MOV opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $361.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.75.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

