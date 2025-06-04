23,877 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance
OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $996.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.87.
OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.
OceanFirst Financial Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
