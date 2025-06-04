25,181 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Samsara by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

NYSE IOT opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,520. The trade was a 45.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,296,697 shares of company stock valued at $50,886,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

