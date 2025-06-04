28,426 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in California Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in California Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in California Resources by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

