31,497 Shares in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 878,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 237,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 66,972.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PACS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $43.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

