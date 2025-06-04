3,681 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of SIG stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is -168.42%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.