39,233 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,767,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,621,000 after buying an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,308,000 after buying an additional 2,088,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after buying an additional 677,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,808,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after buying an additional 648,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,148,000 after buying an additional 2,587,183 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.