4,139 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after purchasing an additional 505,293 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,754,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

