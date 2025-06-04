43,005 Shares in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Mativ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mativ by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 364,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mativ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 253,365 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mativ by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 233,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mativ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 226,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATV stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $484.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.88%.

In other Mativ news, CEO Shruti Singhal purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,533 shares in the company, valued at $325,630.08. This represents a 241.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,163.20. This represents a 48.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

