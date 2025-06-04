48,017 Shares in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Innovid alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTV. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Innovid by 158,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Price Performance

NYSE CTV opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Innovid Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.