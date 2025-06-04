49,100 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.4%

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 413.79%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.