58,900 Shares in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.95 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at $16,574,484.99. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

