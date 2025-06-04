7,764 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $39,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $28,575,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONON opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

