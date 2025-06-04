87,075 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

