938 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS opened at $397.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

