Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ABEO opened at $6.27 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $45,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,435 shares in the company, valued at $525,030.80. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,700 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

