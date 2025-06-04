ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.20. 38,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 10,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 1.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.