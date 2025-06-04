ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) vs. Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Precision Optics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $2.96 million 1.29 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Precision Optics $17.63 million 1.94 -$2.95 million ($0.89) -5.00

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision Optics.

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -13.47% -49.27% -18.74% Precision Optics -21.46% -39.17% -22.93%

Summary

Precision Optics beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Precision Optics

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.