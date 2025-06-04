AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFCG opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Neville acquired 30,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $197,875.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,791.72. This trade represents a 23.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,959,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,231.20. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 146,606 shares of company stock valued at $930,691 over the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AFC Gamma stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of AFC Gamma worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

