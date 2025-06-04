Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,493. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,545 in the last ninety days. 11.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.