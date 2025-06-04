AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $9.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,004.23. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 581,352 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

