Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Akanda Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Akanda has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.
Akanda Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Akanda
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.