Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Akanda Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Akanda has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

