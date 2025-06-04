Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albany International

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $66.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $95.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Albany International by 3,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 3,380.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 824,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,044,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $18,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.