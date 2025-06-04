Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1,071.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

