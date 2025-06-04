Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in May

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Alset Stock Performance
Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Alset has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.11.
Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 299.22%.
Alset Company Profile
Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
