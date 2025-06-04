Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $4.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

AMPS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Altus Power Stock Down 0.1%

AMPS stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 87,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $431,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,109,451.52. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 29,748 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $147,550.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,030,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,076.64. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,276 shares of company stock valued at $656,089. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altus Power by 11,326.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

