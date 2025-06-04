American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 122,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 79,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KORP opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

