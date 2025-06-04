Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $106.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $90.38 and last traded at $90.27, with a volume of 4991964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.93.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

