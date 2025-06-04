Analysts Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Price Target at $31.40

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Artivion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 10,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $307,263.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,321.16. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,189.73. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,794. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Down 0.8%

AORT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artivion has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,424.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

