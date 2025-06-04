Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price at $228.67

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.67.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price target on Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

Institutional Trading of Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,016,000 after buying an additional 891,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,475,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 28.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,285,000 after purchasing an additional 323,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 322,608 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 20,818.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,290,000 after purchasing an additional 306,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $205.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.57. Assurant has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.