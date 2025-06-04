Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target at $66.38

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $163,501.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,917.82. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 7,935 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $246,461.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,123.20. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,437. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,338,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,701,000 after acquiring an additional 295,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,280,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,100,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,844 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

