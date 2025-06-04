Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Price Target at $12.92

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $961.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.69. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 902.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 177,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

