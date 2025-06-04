Analysts Set Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Target Price at $8.00

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quince Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $1.05 on Friday. Quince Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

