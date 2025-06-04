Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target at $3.33

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 19.1%

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

SYRS opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $694,948.80, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.