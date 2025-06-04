Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $27.50

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teradata Stock Performance
Shares of Teradata stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teradata
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.