Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $27.50

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

