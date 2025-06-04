Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $44.63

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,970,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,362,419.40. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

