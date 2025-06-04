Analyzing PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Mind Medicine (MindMed)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$95.73 million ($1.29) -5.96

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 9 3 3.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PacificHealth Laboratories and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 226.54%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -47.56% -35.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

