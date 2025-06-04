Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

AOMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOMR opened at $9.01 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.33%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

