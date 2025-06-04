AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of AU stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

