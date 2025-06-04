ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

