Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.06. 37,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 136,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.59). As a group, equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Further Reading

