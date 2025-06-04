Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $333.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.31. Arteris has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $50,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,993.04. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $82,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,593.84. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,533 shares of company stock worth $283,815. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arteris by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 260,277 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Arteris by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 249,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 81,516 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

