Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Activity at Asana

Institutional Trading of Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,563.01. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $38,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 8,850.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 1,151,369 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,507,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,043,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after buying an additional 937,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

