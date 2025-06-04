Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after purchasing an additional 891,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $143,475,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 322,608 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $34,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Assurant by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,370,000 after purchasing an additional 156,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on shares of Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

